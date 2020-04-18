WWE: Storied Ring Announcer Passes Away As Fans And Wrestlers Pay Tribute

The wrestling industry doesn’t rely solely on its performers as different aspects also come into play in producing a quality show. One of the more crucial elements of a wrestling match is how the ring announcer sets the pace of the crowd prior to each match. Nobody did it better than Hall of Famer Howard Finkel who unfortunately passed away at the age of 69.

One of the most iconic figures in the industry, Finkel has been part of multiple legendary moments in wrestling history. The storied ring announcer started with the company since the 70s and has announced for different eras of the sport. Whether it was Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat winning the WWF Intercontinental Title or Stone Cold kicking butt, it was Finkel’s voice that would echo throughout the arena.

The news of his passing shocked the world as numerous fans and wrestlers took to social media to express their grief. Executive and multiple-time champion Triple H tweeted that Finkel’s announcement of one’s name was a sign of success in the industry.

“You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say ‘and the new!’ His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed,” Triple H tweeted.

The chairman himself Vince McMahon also shared his thoughts on the sudden passing of Finkel.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE’s first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard’s iconic voice,” McMahon tweeted.

The connection Finkel had with the audience captivated so many lives as it truly made their wrestling experience one of a kind. Current WWE superstar John Morrison remembered Finkel as a passionate man who would always go out of his way to help others.

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer was devastated upon hearing the news as he shared a photo of him with the voice of wrestling. This was picked up by fellow icon Mick Foley and rekindled how Finkle made every event better with his talent.

Fans and other stars also took the time to share their prayers and thank the WWE legend for everything that he has done for everyone’s entertainment.