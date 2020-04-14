WWE: The Undertaker ‘Open’ To More Off-Site Matches, Sets Standards For Future Opponents

The fans loved the unique setup that the WWE had for this year’s Wrestlemania 36 and there might be another set of those matches if you will ask The Undertaker.

The Phenom shared his insights about the most recent Wrestlemania after getting positive reviews from the fans. He and AJ Styles were arranged to face off in a Boneyard Match and was taped since the PPV event was canceled due to the coronavirus spread. It was produced with a cinematic-approach that added a more-compelling effect to the match.

During his participation in an Instagram Live video by Nine Line Apparel, “The Deadman” said that he is open to creating another Boneyard Match – or another match taped off-site. However, he revealed something that needs to be addressed before the WWE lines him up with a potential opponent.

“I think because that one was so successful, I think it lends to that,” said the former Royal Rumble winner via transcription from Sportskeeda. “But, this isn’t a pat on the back, but you’ve gotta have the right players to do that.”

“Guys that really understand their characters and they still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business, which I think more guys lean that way now.”

The 55-year old long-time WWE star has been in the business for three decades and his opinion on the selection process of who will be facing him in future matches done outside the venue could mean that he wants to bring the spectacle to a higher level.

He even revealed the fact that he had a part in coming up with the story of the match with his “Unholy Trinity” reference. “Well, the Unholy Trinity that I referenced was The Deadman, The Badass, and then the man himself – obviously Mark Calaway – and put them all together,” the 55-year old wrestler said on a separate Sportskeeda article.

“And that was kind of my brain was working that way. It was the unification of all these three entities into one person, so that’s where that came from.”