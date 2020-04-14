WWE: The Undertaker Opens Up On a RAW Superstar Breaking His Nose

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend The Undertaker has revealed a RAW superstar broke his nose during an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio, who is widely regarded as the greatest cruiserweight in pro wrestling history, reportedly broke The Deadman’s nose in 2010 and in a recent interview, the latter has explained how he felt after the incident.

While speaking in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, The Undertaker said he felt bad narrating the story because Mysterio “felt horrible” about the situation at the time.

The four-time champion recalled the fight where Mysterio, while pulling off a senton, jumped too high from the top rope, meaning The Phenom caught the full weight of Mysterio with his head instead of his chest.

Even though The Undertaker suffered a broken nose and injury to his orbital bone, he not only continued the fight but also won it in the end.

“I sat up and I was like, ‘Wow, I can see my nose,’ because it was over here. I grabbed my nose, I set my nose back and straightened it out the best I could, but when I got up there was three of them, and he moves fast enough as it is. I didn’t need three of him, so I figured I’d go for the one in the middle!” The Lord of Darkness narrated further.

The Undertaker, who is just shy short of touching 30 years in WWE, recently hit headlines in the wrestling world after he buried AJ Styles alive in WrestleMania 36. Many fans thought it was Taker’s best performance in a few years now, especially when it was WWE’s first-ever Boneyard match and no one knew what to expect from it.

Because of the cinematic feel of the match, the WWE Universe thought The Undertaker’s fight was the highlight of WrestleMania 36, which took place in WWE’s Performance Center in Florida and was aired earlier this month.