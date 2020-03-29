WWE: This Four-Time Champion Takes Shots At Roman Reigns Ahead Of WrestleMania 36

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Edge has taken shots at Roman Reigns ahead of the WrestleMania 36.

Edge, who recently returned to the WWE stage, took to Twitter to say that his match against Randy Orton is more worthy of being a main-event at the WrestleMania 36 than Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns.

WWE on Wednesday announced that this year’s WrestleMania is going to be a two-night event and this news about “The Show of Shows” prompt reactions from fans, pundits and wrestlers and Roman Reigns was one of them. He took to social media to declare that he was certain about dominating one of those days and ended his tweet by asking which wrestler will claim the second day.

“Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog… Who will claim the other?” Roman Reigns wrote on his official Twitter account.

He received replies from a few wrestlers including Royal Rumble champion Drew McIntyre and four-time WWE champion, Edge.

“Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent,” Edge, reacting to Roman Reigns, wrote on this Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre also reacted but did not say anything. He just used a picture of two eyes as though he was indicating that he would secure the day to his name. WWE has already hinted on Drew McIntyre being the main guy at the upcoming WrestleMania event as he is going to take on Brock Lesnar in the WWE title match.

Now that WrestleMania is going to be held for two days, two main fights are likely to take place. Without any doubt, one of those is the Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre bout. The other night’s final match is going to be either of Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing) and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena.