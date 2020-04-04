WWE WrestleMania 36: Card, Match Predictions, How To Watch, Start Time For Top 2020 Event

WrestleMania 36 will still go on, but WWE’s biggest event of 2020 has been altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, the pay-per-view will span the course of two nights.

The first half of WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for Saturday night. The rest of the matches will be broadcast Sunday night. A handful of unique matches won’t take place in an arena, but most of the card has been filmed at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance.

Each night starts with the kickoff show at 6 p.m. EDT, followed by an official start time of 7 p.m. EDT for the main card. The pay-per-view is expected to last for a little more than three hours on both Saturday and Sunday.

WrestleMania 36 can be purchased on PPV in HD for $29.99 each night ($59.98 total), though it’d be much easier to watch the show with the WWE Network. Subscribers pay $9.99 a month for the WWE Network, but new users get the first month for free.

Here’s a look at the complete WrestleMania 36 card, as well as a prediction for each match.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women’s Championship)

Don’t expect Flair to start regularly appearing on NXT after WrestleMania.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

McIntyre will have his moment and become WWE Champion soon. It shouldn’t come when no fans are in the arena.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Championship)

Goldberg was almost certainly going to drop the belt to Roman Reigns, who was scheduled to face Goldberg before pulling out of the show. The champ will likely take another break from WWE with a loss to Strowman.

Prediction: Braun Strowman

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Lynch has held the title since she pinned Ronda Rousey in the WrestleMania 35 main event. Baszler probably hasn’t gained quite enough momentum in her short time on the roster to dethrone The Man.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Bray will finally get his revenge for losing to Cena at WrestleMania six years ago.

Prediction: Bray Wyatt

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination match)

The seeds have been planted for Sasha and Bayley to finally begin their feud. Look for Sasha to win the title without pinning the champ.

Prediction: Sasha Banks

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)

The Streak is over, but The Undertaker is still very difficult to defeat at WrestleMania.

Prediction: The Undertaker

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Owens should win this match after being attacked by Rollins and The Authors of Pain many times over the course of several months.

Prediction: Kevin Owens

The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match)

It’s usually a safe bet to go with The New Day in a tag team championship match.

Prediction: The New Day

The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Austin Theory has replaced Andrade, who was a late scratch with an injury. A makeshift tag team is unlikely to defeat the champs.

Prediction: The Street Profits

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Lashley has barely been on TV recently. He won’t beat Black, who’s been booked very strongly in 2020.

Prediction: Aleister Black

Elias vs. King Corbin

After Corbin threw Elias off a balcony during their last confrontation, it only makes sense that the king will get his comeuppance.

Prediction: Elias

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

There’s no chance Edge is losing his first singles match in nine years.

Prediction: Edge

Sami Zayn (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Cesaro and Nakamura could get involved and help Zayn keep the title.

Prediction: Sami Zayn

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

There isn’t much reason to take the titles off Asuka and Kairi Sane right now.

Prediction: The Kabuki Warriors

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose)

Now that Mandy knows Ziggler and Sonya Deville ruined her potential relationship with Otis, she might cost Ziggler the match.

Prediction: Otis