WWE WrestleMania 36 Predictions: Edge vs. Randy Orton Winner, Last Man Standing Match Betting Odds

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to alter its plans and broadcast a taped version of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday and Sunday night, one of the two world championship matches was likely set to be the main event. But it’s actually a non-title match that deserved to end the show.

The feud between Randy Orton and Edge has easily been WWE’s best of 2020. It’s probably the company’s best storyline since Kofi Kingston challenged Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship one year ago.

From Edge’s return to wrestling at the Royal Rumble to Orton’s chilling heel turn the next night on “Monday Night Raw,” the story has been close to perfect. Both wrestlers have delivered terrific promos, even in empty arenas.

It all concludes with a highly anticipated Last Man Standing Match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

And it doesn’t even matter that it might be the most predictable match on the card.

There is little to no chance that Edge will lose to Orton. Edge is a -500 betting favorite at BetOnline, but the odds should probably be even higher. Orton is a +300 underdog.

Edge is set to have his first singles match since a neck injury forced him to retire in 2011. Just 24 hours after the WWE Hall of Famer was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble, Orton tried to end Edge’s career again, stunning the “Monday Night Raw” crowd with an attack that forced Edge to be carried off on a stretcher.

Orton became WWE’s biggest heel overnight. Fans have been clamoring for Edge’s return for nearly a decade.

Daniel Bryan won his return match at WrestleMania 34 after a two-year retirement. Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016 following a 12-year hiatus.

Edge is expected to continue wrestling beyond WrestleMania 36. He’ll reignite his career after multiple spears leave Orton unable to get to his feet.

Prediction: Edge over Randy Orton