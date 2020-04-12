WWE WrestleMania: John Cena, Bray Wyatt Stand Out As The World Reacts To Their Match

It is unfortunate that the world is in a wreck of bad news after bad news with the global pandemic ongoing. The rapidly evolving environment brought about by the coronavirus has caused major sporting events to be called off. This virus has caused the cancelation of major events as a precautionary measure for everyone’s safety.

WWE took a big risk this year by pushing through with the annual WrestleMania. The pay per view is arguably the company’s biggest production that has seen generations of superstars make a name for themselves.

WWE took a unique angle this year and pushed through the grandest show of all without the audience. Professional wrestling feeds off the crowd, as that’s how the wrestlers gain momentum in their spots in their matches. The energy they get from the audience is what makes the show special. With this taken away from them, this year’s show had to take a different route.

With Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character, he’s capable of the supernatural element that fits in perfectly to the situation. Wyatt has been sporting the unstoppable twisted character that terrorizes his opponent’s minds with fear. Couple this with John Cena’s illustrious career and it made the exceptional match that was not possible if it was any other pay per view.

The world reacted to this one of a kind display of creativity as the WWE was able to depict Cena’s fight in a bizarre situation.

It was somehow a reflection of Cena’s career as the match went through different stages of his stint with the wrestling industry.

Even fellow wrestlers chipped in on their thoughts of the match, sharing a little jab on Cena’s appearance.

One fan shared that it was a brilliant match despite how crazy it was.

On WWE’s official Twitter page, they ran a poll asking what was the best part of the night was. Out of the options, Cena’s and Wyatt’s match is dominantly ahead of everything else.