WWII Vet Survives Coronavirus to Celebrate 104th Birthday

A World War II veteran from Oregon emerged victorious from his battle against the coronavirus to celebrate his 104thbirthday.

William “Bill” Lapschies, according to Fox News, is one of residents to have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home. Of the 15 residents, 2 have passed away, according to data from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Lapschies had been in isolation since he tested positive, being cared for by staff who wore complete protective equipment—from the face to the hands. Only this week, he has been announced virtually free from coronavirus, according to the rules and guidelines set by the CDC and Oregon Health Authority. It also happened to be his birthday.

When asked about beating the coronavirus and turning 104, he said that he felt pretty good that he had made it. After a pause, Lapschies added, “good for a few more.”

Lapschies celebrated his birthday with a “social distancing party,” organized by his family, including his daughter, Carolee Brown. When asked about what she felt about her father’s recovery, she said she was thrilled he recovered from the virus, and at 104. The virus had been fatal for people the age of Leschies and below.

