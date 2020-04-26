‘X-Men’ Director Bryan Singer Selling $16.5M Malibu Home Where Angelina Jolie Once Stayed

“X-Men” director Bryan Singer just placed a price tag on his celestial Malibu vacation house.

Listed for $16.5 million, the lofty Malibu home is situated in the celebrity neighborhood of Point Dume boasting 4,400 square feet of astonishing paradisiacal space. The controversial director’s estate was originally built in 1958 with the house echoing a Japanese-inspired blueprint.

The striking Malibu estate is a quintessential match to its laid-back oceanfront as it sits on Point Dume’s most coveted streets, Variety reported. Fully-fledged pine trees encapsulate the slunk type residence, with panoramic ocean views to top off its naturally evergreen essence.

Imbued with tropical foliage and a primeval array of trees, the Pan-Asian themed property brags an open-space floor plan fit for ushering in the ocean breeze and refreshingly picturesque sceneries of the beachfront. The estate houses four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, as well as a separate one-bed/one-bath guesthouse.

The house’s interiors are predominantly contemporary, with neutral hues and visually stylish detailing. The kitchen is a gloriously sunlit extravagance towered with a large skylight and furnished with upscaled ranges of cooking appliances. Both the living and dining rooms also share a double-sided fireplace for a more comforting and homey touch.

Besides the estate’s structural grandeur are flawlessly landscaped tropical garden. An assortment of tall bamboo shoots and exotic palm trees line the garden’s expanse. The stone-built terrace is shaded by tall trees and is perfect for some alfresco dining while taking in the refreshing outdoor breeze.

Behind the house is also a lagoon-styled pool flaunting crystalline waters — an inviting sight for a cooling swim. The property’s indoor spa, though small and compact, is also an impressive relaxation space and sit just right beside the pool.

The vacation house also has its other separate terrace located on the opposite side of the property. With ocean views from Zuma Beach that stretches all the way up to the Malibu coastline, it stands as the property’s truest gem carrying real-life visuals of a tropical California dream.

Singer first purchased his Malibu property for $8.5 million in late 2010. The high-end estate has since then been rented out several times by the director. Among his clients is actress Angelina Jolie, who took up the residence on a temporary homestay back in 2016.

Singer is both the director and producer of the “X-Men” franchise and 2018 blockbuster hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Click here for an inside look of the Hollywood director’s Malibu estate.