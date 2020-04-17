Xbox Game Pass is Adding Free Games ‘The Long Dark,’ ‘Deliver Us The Moon,’ and More

Games like “The Long Dark,” “Deliver Us The Moon,” “Gato Roboto,” and more are being added to Xbox Game Pass in April for players to jump into while self-quarantining. Microsoft has been sprinkling several new games into Xbox Game Pass as of late, and the latest drop is a great one.

“The Long Dark” is headed to the service on Thursday (April 16), which forces players to survive on their own against the elements. It’s a harrowing solo survival experience that pits players against a frozen tundra after a devastating disaster.

“Deliver Us the Moon” thrusts players into a post-apocalyptic future where Earth’s natural resources have been all but drained. Players explore a lunar colony that’s long since gone silent as an astronaut sent to the moon to figure out what’s gone wrong. It will become available on Tuesday (April 21).

“Gato Roboto” is a bite-sized platform with retro graphics that lets players become a platforming expert of a cat who’s searching for his stranded captain and crashed spaceship on an alien world. It will be added to the service on April 21.

“HyperDot” offers 100 trials in its campaign mode where players can create challenging puzzles or solve them in this arcade action game where you have to dodge everything. It will be available on Thursday (April 30).

“Levelhead” is an intriguing adventure where you can create your own contraptions and machines, share them with others, and compete online. It will be added to Xbox Game Pass on April 30.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service offers a wide variety of different games for $9.99 a month, while continually rotating titles in and out. That means several titles are also being removed as of April 30, including “Fallout 4,” “Ruiner,” Wolfenstein: The New Order,” and more. A full list is available to check out on the official Xbox blog.

Players can also look for special Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, including 5,000 MyTeam points and 30 skill boosts in “NBA 2K20.” There’s also an Xbox Starter Bundle with Credits on “Warfare” and a monthly bonus pack for “Phantasy Star Online 2.”