Xbox Live Big Gaming Weekend: Play Call of Duty, Borderlands 3, ARK for FREE on Xbox One

Xbox Big Gaming Weekend has kicked off which offers those who don’t have Xbox Live free online multiplayer access as well as tonnes of free games to play. Huge Xbox One games such as Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, Gears 5 and Monster Hunter World have all been unlocked so you can play without paying a penny. But those aren’t the only free Xbox One games that are available with Ark Survival Evolved, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Elder Scrolls Online also free to play.

Announcing the promotion Microsoft said: “We’re unlocking a bunch of games so now is the time to prep your download queue! “This weekend, everyone plays! Anybody can enjoy free access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, Borderlands 3, Dragon Ball Fighterz, and Black Desert on their consoles this weekend “Your friends don’t have Xbox Game Pass? This weekend everyone gets a taste of Xbox Game Pass with Monster Hunter World, Ark: Survival Evolved, Gears 5, Elder Scrolls Online, Subnautica, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, that are free to play.” The Xbox Big Gaming Weekend began at 12.01am pacific time on Thursday August 6 and finishes at 11.59pm pacific time on Monday August 10. For those in the UK, the start time was 8.01am BST on Friday August 7 with the end time being 7.59am on Tuesday August 11. Here are more details on the games you can play during the Xbox Big Gaming Weekend, as detailed in a post online…

From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears 5 is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. Available with Xbox Game Pass. A colossal living-world MMORPG awaits in Black Desert. In a medieval fantasy setting, you will fight with friends in guilds, siege castles and train your life skills by fishing, trading, and crafting. Experience fast-paced action, hunt monsters, and enjoy jaw dropping graphics in an immersive world just waiting to be explored. Now’s your chance to go further beyond in Dragon Ball FighterZ! Experience epic fights, destructible stages, and famous events ripped from the Dragon Ball anime. Create your team from a huge cast of your favorite characters and battle it out in epic 3v3 fights! This is the fighting extravaganza born from what makes the series so loved and famous.

Slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem using the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to your advantage. Either solo or in co-op with up to three other online players, hunt and use materials gained from quests to craft more powerful gear. Your journey will stretch across the vast environments of the New World, and with the Iceborne expansion the adventure continues in Hoarfrost Reach! Available with Xbox Game Pass. Join over 15 million players and discover an adventure unlike anything else in The Elder Scrolls Online, the award-winning online RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe. Available with Xbox Game Pass. The original looter-shooter returns, in an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Packing bazillions of guns, as one of four Vault Hunters, blast through new worlds & enemies and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.