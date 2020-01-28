Xbox Live free games WARNING: Don’t miss out on FREE Xbox One games

XBOX LIVE members need to act fast if they want to play some brand new Xbox One game for free.

Xbox Live subscribers have seen some new free Xbox One games launched, but time is running out if you want to take advantage of the offer. This week has seen Microsoft’s Xbox Free Play Days promotion return with two new free Xbox One games available for Xbox Live members. These new free Xbox One games are available for a limited-time only, so if you’re an Xbox Live member you’ll have to act fast if you want to play them.

The latest titles to get the Xbox Free Play Days treatment are Wreckfest and Zombieland Double Tap Road Trip. Wreckfest is a Destruction Derby-like racer from the makers of FlatOut which boasts impressive car damage physics. While Zombieland Double Tap Road Trip is a top down shooter which takes place after the first movie starring Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone.

These games will only be available for a limited time, with the promotion ending at 7.59pm UK time on Monday. For those in the States that’s 11.59pm pacific time on Sunday. If you like what you play of the latest Xbox Free Play Days titles then you will be able to purchase them at a discounted rate. The Standard Edition of Wreckfest is available for £27.99 while Wreckfest Deluxe is available for £39.99. And Zombieland Double Tap Road Trip is available to buy for Xbox Live Gold members for £20.09. In case you’re wondering, then here are the Microsoft Store descriptions for the latest Xbox Free Play Days games…

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customisation options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc. Wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there. • Unique Racing Experience – Exhilarating no-rules racing action with defining, once-in-a-lifetime moments that can be achieved only with a true-to-life physics simulation. Witness insane neck-to-neck fighting on high-speed circuits, face total destruction madness on crazy courses with intersections and oncoming traffic, or go for demolition dominance in derby arenas.