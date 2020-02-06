Xbox Series X console update: Microsoft fixes worrying next-gen problem

The run up to the launch of the Xbox One was something of a disaster for Microsoft. From DRM controversy to a hefty price tag due to Kinect, Microsoft seemed to create problem after problem in the run up to launch. Fortunately, however, the early signs are looking much healthier for the Xbox Series X, especially if the latest report is to be believed.

Fans were recently given a look at the back of the Xbox Series X console, complete with all of the various ports and inputs.

This includes space for two USB ports, the HDMI cable, power supply and ethernet. One port, however, was proving to be a bit more of a mystery.

But according to Brad Sams of Thurott – a site with an excellent track record when it comes to Microsoft leaks – the mysterious port could be used as a storage solution.

“That port is for storage expansion, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, and offers the series X a work-around as games continue to expand in size,” the post reads.

“The bigger question, which I don’t know the answer to quite yet, is what technology is Microsoft using for the expandable storage.

“Considering that the internal drive is going to be of the ‘high-performance’ variety, a flavor of NVMe is expected and not a platter drive, external storage needs to be quick as well.

“While the back of the device does have USB ports that could be used for expansion, that mystery slot is a dedicated storage expansion for high-speed hardware.”

The fact that Microsoft is taking the storage problem seriously bodes well for the console, and should prevent problems further down the line.