Xbox Series X delay: Fans face longer wait for pre-order, price and gameplay NEWS

XBOX Series X pre-order and price news appears to have been delayed by Microsoft, as fresh reports emerge of a September event.
Xbox Series X fans have seemingly been dealt a blow today, as the next big reveal event is delayed until September.
Possibly in reaction to the recent news that Halo Infinite has been pushed back to 2021, Microsoft will reportedly hold a new Xbox Series X showcase next month.
According to a post on ResetEra, Microsoft was originally tipped to hold a next-gen event in August.
But industry insider Shinobi602 has suggested that plans have changed, and everything has been shifted back by a month.
“Stuff that was planned for this month pushed to next month,” the post reads.
This means that we likely won’t find out about pricing and pre-order information until September.
Currently, the only concrete information we do have is that the Xbox Series X console will be released in November.
Microsoft made the announcement – although an exact date is yet to be revealed – after confirming that Halo Infinite has been pushed back to 2021.
On the plus side, fans will have thousands of games to play at launch thanks to Microsoft’s extensive backwards compatibility program.
“There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year,” Microsoft confirms.
The belief is that fans will be able to pick up an Xbox Series X console from November 5. That’s based on an unboxing video of the Xbox Series X controller posted by EightBitNate.
Spotted by eagle-eyed fans, the warranty for the Xbox Series X controller runs out on November 5, 2021.
Microsoft traditionally offers a 90 Day Standard Warranty for its controllers, with a 1 year Limited warranty in the case of widespread product defect.
Assuming it’s the latter, the Xbox Series X will seemingly launch on November 5, 2020.
The upcoming Xbox console can certainly be described as a powerhouse, featuring 12 teraflops of GPU performance.
Indeed, in a recent post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft confirmed that the console would be defined by three primary characteristics: power, speed and compatibility.
The console will support hardware accelerated DirectX Raytracing for improved lighting and visuals, as well as an SSD for speedier loading.
According to the blog post, existing games will also be upgradable for Xbox Series X, and with relative ease.