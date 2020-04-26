Xbox Series X’s Power Will Annihilate The PS5, Says Ex-Sony Dev

The gaming industry has long been waiting for the arrival of the next generation gaming consoles from tech giants’ Sony and Microsoft. Fans and tech enthusiasts alike until now are arguing on which console is superior when it comes to power, specs and features. Recently, a former Sony developer praised Microsoft’s next generation gaming console, claiming that the extra power of the Xbox Series X could give the PS5 a run for its money.

Former Sony developer Chris Grannell who has worked with Guerilla Games’ “Horizon: Zero Dawn” and WipEout gaming studios made a comment about the power of the Xbox Series X. Granell has expertise when it comes to the gaming console’s prowess, so his statement could be positive feedback for Microsoft. The former Sony developer thinks that the computing power of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is superior to that of the PS5, which gives Xbox an advantage.

On the RDX podcast, Granell praised Sony’s PS5 and considered it as an “absolute beast piece of hardware.” However, he said that the PS5 is just a “piece of hardware” that’s slower on various fronts as compared to the Xbox Series X. Granell’s comments underlined the massive gap between the PS5 and Xbox Series X and how Microsoft is way ahead of Sony in the gaming console war.

While many game developers are praising the PS5, Granell thinks Sony may have become complacent on its laurels and has been caught off guard by the Xbox Series X. It is worth noting that the PS4 was a massive success for Sony. “They’ve got this massive market share and lead, and they’ve done a kind of PS3 is what I’ve been hearing,” he said. “It’s not that bad in terms of hardware and complications, and things like that, but… they didn’t really kind of appreciate what Xbox were going to try and do in terms of this power narrative,” the former Guerilla Games’ developer shared.

Both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 are scheduled to arrive sometime in the holiday of 2020. Recently, whispers online claimed that Microsoft is preparing to announce its more affordable gaming console the Xbox Series S to further compete with the PS5.