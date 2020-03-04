Xbox X price: Microsoft hints at worrying pricing plans for the future

The Xbox Series X next-gen console is launching later this year, and it’s shaping up to be a real powerhouse.

Microsoft recently revealed more about the console, confirming all kinds of things about the technology powering the device, as well as the latest backwards compatibility news.

In the days since the big reveal, Microsoft executive Phil Spencer has been talking about potential monetisation opportunities for the Xbox brand.

Speaking on the Game Maker’s Notebook podcast, Spencer said: “I think for us as an industry, we should embrace monetisation dexterity, because I think it leads to the best creativity.

“We need to find new players, and new forms of monetisation to open up those new player bases and new ways to build games, new creativity; that’s a great path to growth.”

Spencer gave an example of how you could potentially watch an ad to earn time and items within games.

“They have a model in Africa of basically earning credit they can spend to use the internet,” Spencer continues.

“So you might be in a taxi and watch an ad and that gives you time to now go and browse the open internet. Think of it as play to earn. And could that be a business model in games? Absolutely it could.”

As a traditionalist, the idea of watching ads to access games, in-game currency or items isn’t particularly appealing.

This is something we see in mobile gaming, and I think it cheapens the experience.