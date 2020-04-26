Year 12 students WILL graduate this year despite disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Australian Year 12 students have been told they will be able to graduate this year despite the disruption to their studies caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Federal education minister Dan Tehan on Tuesday confirmed the states and Commonwealth agreed students will still proceed to finish high school this year.

‘For all those students out there, for all those parents out there, there will be no year 13, there will be no mass repeating. You will get your leaving certificate this year,’ he said.

The announcement followed a phone meeting between state and federal education ministers this week to discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic upon studies.

Mr Tehan also said the government did not want those students studying from home for part of the year to be left behind when assessments roll around, and grades may be adjusted to account for the disruption.

‘When it comes to how the ATAR is calculated and assessed, the Commonwealth is going to do further work with the university sector, with the vocational education sector and will come back to the Education Council in May,’ he said.

‘What we all are going to do is to endeavour to make sure that this year’s ATAR scores are the same as last year’s ATAR scores… But we will take into account those students who have to learn from home, those who might not be able to access the technology like others do.’

While most schools lack the capacity to have a year level repeat, universities are also eager for a new batch of undergraduates to start in 2021, particularly given the predicted sharp reduction in the number of international students due to COVID-19.

Secondary schools around the country are currently on the Easter break, with some states having brought forward the holidays as schools began to urge students to stay at home.

It is likely when term two begins later this month most or all states would maintain the option of distance learning as lockdown measures continued across the country.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews already confirmed students in Victoria would be advised to study from home when classes for term two begin next week.