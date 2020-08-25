Yellowstone: 5 shows to watch if you love Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE viewers are excited for the season 3 finale. But what other shows can fans of the series watch?

Yellowstone has been airing the third season of the hit cowboy series weekly on the Paramount Network. However, now the outing is about to come to an end, Express.co.uk has rounded up some other series fans might enjoy in the hiatus before season four.

Justified Fans of westerns should look no further than the Timothy Olyphant-led series Justified. The FX show follows Olyphant as a Deputy US Marshal called Raylan who is moved to a new station after shooting a mob hitman. Justified was highly acclaimed during its run on FX and was nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards with two wins. In total, the series ran for 78 episodes and six seasons in total, which gives fans plenty to catch up on.

The Ranch The Ranch is a Netflix sitcom starring That 70s Show cast members Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson as brothers Colt and Rooster. The comedy series is set on the fictional Iron River Ranch in Colorado after Colt returns home to take on the family business. Alongside the pair, the series also featured Sam Elliott as their father Beau and Elisha Cuthbert as Colt’s love interest Abby. Debuting on the streaming platform back in 2016, the show ran for four seasons in eight parts.

Wynonna Earp Wynonna Earp is a slightly different take on the classic Western, transforming it into a supernatural horror series. The Canadian-American show is based on the comic book series by Beau Smith. The series follows the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp who returns home to battle revenants. The show is currently airing its fourth season on television for fans to enjoy.

Godless Godless was an American Western drama created by Scott Frank for Netflix. The mini-series aired back in 2017 and was highly regarded by critics and audiences alike. The show focused on criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang of outlaws on their mission of revenge. They set out to find Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell) who betrayed them and is now on the run.

Deadwood Another Western-style programme Yellowstone fans might enjoy is Deadwood. The HBO show was set in the 1870s in Deadwood, South Dakota, and ran for three seasons. The cast was led by Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane as the historical series followed the residents of Deadwood. There’s plenty for fans to enjoy in the show and it even came back for a film earlier in 2019.

