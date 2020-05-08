Yields steady after jobless claims remain high

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, April 30 – U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Thursday, holding onto to their lower momentum, after the latest bad economic news that millions more Americans were out of work as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 3.5 basis points at 0.592%. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 3.839 million for the week ended April 25, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That was down from 4.442 million in the prior week but above the 3.5 million claims expected by economists polled by Reuters. That followed Wednesday’s news that the economy in the first quarter recorded its sharpest contraction since the Great Recession and the Federal Reserve’s repeated vow to do all it can to stop the bleeding. Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, said with economic fundamentals unclear, Treasury yields remain in a holding pattern under the watchful eye of the Fed. “There’s reasonable odds the Fed could make a concerted effort to contain long-end rates if they rise too much, too fast,” he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 40.40 basis points, about 2.6 basis points lower than Wednesday’s close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1916%. In repurchase agreement (repo) operations, no bids were submitted for an overnight operation, according to the New York Federal Reserve’s website. April 30 Thursday 9:21AM New York / 1421 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1 0.1017 0.001 Six-month bills 0.115 0.1167 -0.010 Two-year note 99-222/256 0.1916 -0.007 Three-year note 100-12/256 0.2341 -0.013 Five-year note 100-46/256 0.3387 -0.023 Seven-year note 100-12/256 0.4932 -0.033 10-year note 108-160/256 0.592 -0.035 30-year bond 119-112/256 1.2198 -0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 12.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.00 0.00 spread (By Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Alistair Bell)