York tiara: Will Princess Beatrice wear Sarah Ferguson’s wedding diadem for her big day?

THE YORK tiara is one of the most recently made diadems, and has only ever had one owner – Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Could Princess Beatrice make a nod to her mother on her own wedding day by wearing the diadem?

The York tiara was made for Sarah Ferguson, 60, to wear on her wedding day in 1986. Designed by Garrard, this was a gift to Sarah from the Queen & Prince Philip.

The palace were coy about this at the time, saying on the day to royal reporters that it had been lent by “a family friend”. Many will remember the magnificent 1986 wedding of Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew, in part because of the gigantic flower crown Sarah wore down the aisle. The new Duchess of York removed the white gardenia headpiece when her and Andrew stepped away from the TV cameras to sign the wedding register, allowing the York tiara underneath to be seen. This was done to show her moving from being a member of the public to a member of the Royal Family, and was a great piece of showmanship.

The platinum tiara features swirls of foliate diamond scrolls, which are punctuated by round white diamonds before rising to a peak five carat diamond at the centre. It came as part of a demi-parure, a jewellery set including a necklace, earrings and bracelet. The Duke & Duchess of York divorced in 1996, and Sarah kept the tiara as part of her settlement. She has worn it on several occasions over the years. Some thought Princess Eugenie might choose the York for her 2018 wedding, but instead she wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnnik. While it is unlikely that Beatrice will choose the York either, it is one possibility.

Speaking about the tiara, Helen Doyle appraiser Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4’s Posh Pawn said: “The York tiara was made for Sarah, duchess of York in 1986 by Garrard to be worn at her marriage to Prince Andrew. “She famously broke with royal tradition and wore a flower crown to walk down the aisle then later after the ceremony the flower crown was lifted to reveal the York tiara underneath. It is suggested that this was symbolic of her transition into the royal family. “The diamond tiara, with a centre stone of five carats surrounded by floral scrollwork, was specially commissioned by the Queen as a wedding present. It really does impress being set with nearly 100cts of diamonds all of the most exception colour and clarity. “I would estimate the tiara with this history to be worth over one million pounds.” Discussing the likelihood Beatrice will wear the York on her wedding day, Helen continued: “I would say that given the history of The York tiara and the association with Princess Beatrice mother that it’s highly likely that this tiara will be the one worn on her wedding day.”