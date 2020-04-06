Yorkshire appoint Roger Hutton as chairman

Yorkshire have appointed Roger Hutton as the club’s new chairman.

Hutton, a partner at a Leeds-based law firm, succeeds Robin Smith who stepped down at the club’s recent annual general meeting.

“My dad spent my childhood regaling me with stories of Len Hutton and Yorkshire County Cricket Club. I have been steeped in the club and its history, so I could not be prouder than to be appointed chairman of the club,” Hutton said.

“Yorkshire has one of the strongest and most knowledgeable memberships in the country and I am anxious that their views are heard at a national level.

“It has a world-class facility in Emerald Headingley and a superb bunch of players. It has the greatest heritage of any cricket club in the world.

“I feel incredibly privileged to be appointed chairman in these circumstances. Whilst there are clearly some immediate challenges for cricket as a whole, I am most looking forward to working with all the talented and ambitious people to build on what has been achieved so far.”

Hutton is hoping to transfer some of the skills he has acquired in business to help grow the club on and off the field.

He added: “I have learned that success is delivered by creating the right team culture and allowing people to do what they are best at.

“I also have learned success involves being able to make hard decisions when you need to. I believe that these lessons will help me fulfil my role in the club.

“However right now, I am looking forward more than anything else to hearing the beautiful sound of bat hitting ball at Emerald Headingley.”

Former Yorkshire all-rounder and vice-captain Neil Hartley has also been appointed as the club’s new vice-chairman.

Hartley made 142 First Class and 173 List A appearances between 1977 and 1991.