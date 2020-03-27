You Can Read Lena Dunham’s New Book Free But There’s A Catch

The “Girls” creator is taking her talents to Vogue. Lena Dunham has partnered with the magazine to create a serial novel, “Verified Strangers.”

The first chapter of “Verified Strangers” was released today on Vogue.com and can be read online for free. A new chapter will continue to be released every day Monday through Friday.

Dunham herself first pitched the idea because she said she has always been “fascinated” by serial publishing.

“I have always been fascinated with serial publishing — whether it was hundreds of battered ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ novels or learning about how Charles Dickens released his greatest novels as serialized chapters in penny newspapers,” she said.

The twist is that the novel is not set in stone. Readers will have the opportunity to help shape the plot’s development, determining which direction they’d like the main character Ally’s story to go. Readers can cast their votes through Vogue’s Instagram account.

Dunham said she was inspired by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour’s literary appreciation that is showcased in the magazine by their “rich history” of publishing fiction.

“Anna and Vogue have always given me the chance to try new things and push myself as a writer, and Vogue has also been vocal in covering social distancing and self-isolation thoughtfully,” she said.

Her second wave of inspiration came from her desire to offer some form of refuge for people everywhere who are forced to stay at home because of COVID-19.

“When I found out this virus was going to keep us in our homes for a significant period, I wondered how exactly we could create community — and for me, storytelling has always been a way to be closer to other people, even (and especially) when I’m feeling alone,” she said.

“Verified Strangers” is a modern-day dating story centering around one 32-year-old woman’s journey to finding love. Instead of continuing to pursue dates through dating apps, she decides to stick to dates only with people who are “verified strangers” — a “friend of a friend.”