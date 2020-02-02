‘You’ll be back’: Verhofstadt’s parting shot hours after Brexit

GUY Verhofstadt has aimed a parting shot hours after Brexit became a reality – tweeting that the bloc was already preparing for the UK’s return to the fold.

However, one critic hit back by telling Mr Verhofstadt to “wake up”, insisting: “The UK left for a reason.” Mr Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit representative, also shared a video featuring World War II veterans talking about their concerns about Britain’s departure from the EU.

In a reference to the UK’s star, which has been removed from the EU’s flag, the former Prime Minister of Belgium tweeted: “We will look after your star & work to ensure the EU is a project you’ll want to be a part of again soon!” His message prompted a mixed reaction, with plenty of scepticism. Alexander Hall commented: “The UK will never rejoin. The only argument the remainers ever had was fear and now that is gone we have no reason to return.”

Dr Clifford White added: “The British people will soon realise the UK is so much more than a star on someone else’s flag!” Michael Van De Velde said: “Guy, wake up. EU has just lost one of its most eminent members. “And the only thing you can say is “they will be back one day”??

“UK left for a reason. You and your EU buddies need to do some serious self reflection. “You all failed miserably. Especially in democracy.” Businessman Kit Chapman, who owns The Castle Hotel in Taunton in Somerset, posted: “Dream on Mr Verhofstadt! First, you would have to dismantle and reform your anti-democratic and corrupt political structures. Something you will never do.”

However, others were more supportive of Mr Verhofstadt’s stance. Ann Lander said: “Thank you Guy. You have been a true friend of UK and you knew there were many millions of us who didn’t want to leave. See you again soon.” Susan Edmunds said: “Thank you. I woke up,this morning stripped of my European Citizenship.

“The fight to win it back for my Grandchildren goes on.” It is not the first time in recent days Mr Verhofstadt has used social media to hint at the possibility of Brexit being reversed. Yesterday he posted another short video made by the Renew Europe, the liberal political group within the Parliament to which Mr Verhofstadt belongs, together with the message: “It’s not over.”