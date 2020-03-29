‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’: UK hospital staff shows solidarity with colleagues battling Covid-19 amid protective kit shortages

As the UK government faces a barrage of accusations that they’re failing to provide enough protective equipment and testing during the coronavirus pandemic, NHS staff in one hospital showed their comradery.

After a number of reports claiming the healthcare system in the UK was struggling amid the Covid-19 crisis – placing a huge strain on frontline staff such as critical care doctors and nurses – a video posted on Twitter on Thursday show’s one hospital’s employees in good spirits.

Mary Foy, Labour’s MP for Durham City, posted footage of healthcare staff – including coronavirus and non-coronavirus specialists – facing each other but separated by glass doors. They are then seen swaying their arms from side to side as they sing the iconic Liverpool football club anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Foy labeled them “Total heroes.”

Emotional watching this. So much respect for NHS staff at the best of times, but at the moment, putting their lives on the line to protect us from this virus, wow! Total heroes. #YNWA#NHSHeroespic.twitter.com/VJlA4WrsXO — Mary K Foy (@marykfoy) March 26, 2020

Some on social media said it brought “tears” to their eyes, while others feared that such workers “will soon be forgotten.”

It comes as a number of prominent healthcare officials have voiced their frustrations at the UK government’s response to the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Dr. Rinesh Parmar, chair of the Doctors’ Association UK which represents grassroots medics, claimed that some doctors may be forced to quit due to the “widespread lack of personal protective equipment [PPE].”

The Royal College of Nursing insisted protective gear “must desperately reach the frontline,” adding that their staff should never have to decide between their “safety and their livelihood.”

During his Covid-19 daily briefing on Wednesday evening, PM Boris Johnson claimed that it was not possible at the moment to test NHS staff and others who were self-isolating. The PM has come under fire for not ramping up coronavirus testing for frontline workers, while high-profile figures such as Prince Charles – who recently contracted Covid-19 – has been able to receive NHS testing.

