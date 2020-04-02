Young man crushed by silo on Victoria farm

A young man has died after a silo collapsed on him on his family’s dairy farm in Victoria.

The 23-year-old man was understood to be working on the Mooroopna North farm when a silo collapsed on top of him about 4pm on Friday, WorkSafe said.

It brings the year’s workplace deaths to 14, four of them at farms. That is eight more than this time last year, the most of any industry.

WorkSafe chief executive Colin Radford says it serves as a reminder that every workplace needs to stay focused on safety.

He adds many Victorian workplaces will look very different as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that does not mean safety can take a back seat.