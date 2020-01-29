Your car battery could die this winter – identify future issues with these warning signs

CAR BATTERIES may be put under strain this winter as freezing temperatures reduce the effectiveness of vital electrical and chemical reactions which make your car function.

Car batteries must be looked after and maintained at all times to ensure your vehicle runs to its highest possible performance. However, cold weather can weaken a battery causing cars to not start at all or dramatically increase the risk of breakdowns.

Road safety officer at GEM Motoring Assist, Neil Worth said: “Cold weather also reduces the battery’s ability to hold its charge – meaning it’s potentially at its weakest when you’re likely to need it the most!” GEM Motoring Assist has issued some important guidelines on when you may have suffered a battery breakdown. The group says your vehicle refusing to start at all is the most common sign of a flat battery. Battery failures are also commonly diagnosed if you can hear a small noise from underneath the bonnet.

Issues with your central locking system is also a common sign your battery has gone flat as this is controlled by the electrical current in the vehicle. If you do not hear anything from your vehicle it may suggest the issues are just a loose connection to your battery that may need to be refitted. Halfords Autocentre says slow starting electronic components such as your car’s windows, lights or heated seats could also be a sign of imminent battery failure. Problems are normally alerted to car owners through an illuminated symbol on the dashboard.

This is usually noticeable as a small red rectangle with a plus and minus either side which will flash up red on the panel. Halfords Autocentres says if the light stays on when the vehicle is in motion suggests it could be an issue with your alternator belt. This is the device which is responsible for charging the battery while the car is on the move. The group warns this light should not be missed as failure to charge a battery while on a journey could leave you stranded.

Battery issues can be easily prevented with simple measures aimed to take the strain away when starting the vehicle. Greenflag experts say charging a car battery overnight or when it has not been used for a long time could prevent sudden failure. Switching off a car’s heating system and headlights before you turn a car off can reduce the strain and prolong lifespan. GEM spokesperson, Neil Worth, adds: “As with all car maintenance issues, prevention is better than cure. So don’t risk being caught out in the cold. “Take advantage of the free battery checks offered by many automotive centres, where you can ensure your battery is still charging properly and holding enough ‘juice’ to do its job.”