Your evening longread: How the Bon Appetit test kitchen became a YouTube hit

Bon Appetit

If you’re anything like me, you’re getting a lot of joy out of the Bon Appetit videos on YouTube. Here’s how the magazine made stars out of its test kitchen employees.

(Buzzfeed, approx 15 mins reading time)

The test kitchen’s manager, Gaby Melian, pops over and demands Saffitz save a bite for her — she’s been patiently waiting for days. The two exchange smiles and laughs, all captured on camera. It’s a tiny interaction, unprompted, unscripted, but it’s exactly the sort of charming little moment that’s catapulted Bon Appétit’s video content from run-of-the-mill cooking instructionals to viral sensations driven by a cast of genuinely beloved hosts. The test kitchen videos now pull in millions of views, with more than 5 million subscribers to the channel. A fandom has risen up and embraced its stars with memes, fan art, TikToks, and hashtags that have people declaring they would die for Saffitz.

