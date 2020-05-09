Your evening longread: My journey to the Antarctic – where I heard icebergs melting…

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Journey to the Antarctic

Jonathan Watts details his trip to the Antarctic, and how he even heard the sound of icebergs melting.

(The Guardian, approx 19 mins reading time)

The earphones were passed from person to person. Everyone listened with a similar expression of concentration and offered their own interpretation of these strange sounds. “Drips in a drain,” said one of the activists. “Forest waterfall,” said the coxswain. “Rainfall on city streets,” said the camera operator. My turn came, and I, too, was transported. Not, it seemed, below the ocean, but into a vast cavern, where it sounded as if water was cascading from a high ceiling, each drip echoing through the emptiness.

