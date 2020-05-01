Your evening longread: The lives of the super-rich stars of Instagram

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The wolves of Instagram

In 2018, Symeon Brown delved into the world of the super-rich on Instagram.

(The Guardian, approx 20 mins reading time)

It’s an image of self-made wealth and ridiculous luxury, and one that Oyefeso has intensively cultivated online. The videos on his almost comedic YouTube channel, which have hundreds of thousands of views, feature him buying £250,000 cars and boarding private jets as nonchalantly as others his age might hail an Uber. His Instagram, which regularly shows him posing next to a blue and silver Rolls-Royce, describes him as the founder of DCT, his trading firm. DCT stands for “Dreams Come True”.

