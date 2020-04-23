Your evening longread: The radical message of the Earth Day founder

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Earth Day

It’s Earth Day today, so why not take the time to read this really interesting profile of the man who founded the global event.

(New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

One night in the Namib desert, in southwestern Africa, he had what he has called an epiphany after seeing the Etosha Pan, a large hollow where water collects after rains. He marveled at the diversity of animals. “It was a truce,” he said, before “they went back and killed one another as they needed to.” On a meditative night in the desert, in a state of mind heightened by his “terrible diet” and the desert chill, “It just came together in my mind that we’re animals and we didn’t abide by the principles that govern the natural world,” he said. He woke up the next morning with a purpose.

