Your evening longread: The woman who lives 200,000 years in the past

Living in the past

A profile of a woman named Lynx Vilden who has lived primitively for years. The British woman has lived off-grid in Washington’s Methow Valley for most of her adult life.

(Outside, approx 19 mins reading time)

Until about ten years ago, Lynx also possessed no credit card, nor fixed address; her previous abodes—a tepee in Arizona, yurts in Montana and New Mexico, a snow shelter on the Lappish tundra—had neither electricity nor running water. This all changed when she received a modest inheritance from her mother’s estate in Britain that allowed her to purchase a remote five-acre plot some 12 miles outside Twisp. Now modernity, in the form of power outlets and a sink, is within easy reach, thanks to solar panels and a well that former occupants had installed on the land. That doesn’t mean Lynx embraces it.

