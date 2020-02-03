‘You’re either royal or you’re not!’ Harry and Meghan under pressure to drop Sussex brand

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are facing mounting pressure to drop their royal titles as they prepare to step down as full-time working royals and go their own way.

Thomas Woodcock, a member of the royal household who is responsible for making sure royal symbols are not illegitimately used, has said it is not “satisfactory” for the couple to continue to brandish their titles. Mr Woodcock, the Garter King of Arms and Senior Herald in England who is based at the College of Arms in London, said a person is either royal or not – they cannot be both things at once – as he attempted to explain his point. While the Queen, 93, has stripped Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, of their HRH status, the pair will continue to be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their retire from royal life this spring.

Mr Woodcock told The Times: “I don’t think it’s satisfactory. “One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal]or you’re not.” He stressed that it was his personal opinion and not that of the palace. Mr Woodcock, who is being consulted by the palace on the use of royal titles, said ultimately the final decision rests with the monarch.

Harry and Meghan last summer submitted an application to trademark their Sussex Royal brand for a wide range of items. These include books, magazines, pens, pencils, hats, sweaters and pyjamas. Their Instagram page carries the same brand as does their website, launched earlier this month.

And their charitable foundation is due to be called “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. Mr Woodcock’s comments come after the palace announced on Monday that it was reviewing the amended title it gave to Meghan. In the “Megzit” deal finalised last weekend, the palace said the mother-of-one will be known as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex”.

But after it was pointed out that the title was that of a divorced royal, due to the comma between Meghan and Duchess, a review was undertaken. Similarities were drawn with the titles of Diana and Fergie following their royal divorces – for example Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace told Sky News they believe Meghan’s amended title was stated erroneously.

The confusion came as Meghan was yesterday snapped out for a morning walk in the woods with her two dogs and eight-month-old Archie in a sling. The duchess was accompanied by two bodyguards as she trudged along a forest trail on Vancouver Island. Prince Harry flew to the island last night, arriving in the early hours of Tuesday morning.