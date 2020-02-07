‘You’re having a laugh!’ Twitter turns on Theresa May after Brexit tweet

THERESA May triggered a wave of derision on social media after hailing Britain’s departure from the EU – only for sceptics to tell the former Prime Minister: “You didn’t do anything!”

Mrs May, who was replaced by Boris Johnson in the summer, moved into Downing Street in 2016 after winning the race to replace David Cameron – but her tenure was marked by Parliamentary gridlock, an election in which she lost her overall majority, and a failure to deliver on the original deadline of March 29, 2019. Nevertheless, she tweeted: “At 11pm tonight, Britain will leave the European Union.

“After more than three years, we can finally say that we have delivered on the result of the 2016 referendum and have kept faith with the British people.” Her post, at 5.31pm, prompted multiple replies, with many highly dubious about her contribution. One commented: “You are having a laugh.

“You did everything you could to ditch Brexit. You shouldn’t even be in office.” Another remarked: “We? You haven’t delivered anything Flower.” Mrs May’s efforts to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament were three times defeated by MPs.

Her final moments as the country’s leader famously saw her break down in tears at a podium outside Number 10 as she announced her resignation after losing the confidence of the Conservative Party. Peter McLoughlin said: “Surely you’re not claiming some of the credit for this are you Theresa?!!” Sabir Ahmed claimed: “Well you haven’t done anything to be honest.”

Meanwhile Gam Catty suggested the credit for taking Britain out of the EU lay elsewhere, arguing: “You weren’t hard enough. “Too much appeasing of Remainer MPs. “It took skilful manoeuvring of Parliament into agreeing to a General Election to break the deadlock to a majority of 80 could vote through the desired bill.

“I thank the expertise used by Boris and, before that, Farage.” However, others were more magnanimous. Richard Bray posted: “With mighty thanks to yourself too!