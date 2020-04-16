Youth arrested after man (20s) dies in stabbing incident in north inner-city Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s has died following an assault in north inner city Dublin yesterday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm in the Ballybough area of the city near Poplar Row.

Gardaí were called to a flat complex at Ballybough House where a man had suffered apparent stab wounds.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was removed to the Mater Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A juvenile has been arrested by gardaí and he is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is currently preserved for technical and forensic examination. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem is due to take place.

An incident room has also been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the area of Ballybough House, who may have witnessed the incident or can assist gardaí to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí said they would provide further updates when available.

With reporting from Rónán Duffy