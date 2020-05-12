 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Youth arrested over alleged assault on teenage girl in Cork

By Denis Bedoya on May 12, 2020

The girl is receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested over an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Cork yesterday evening.

Gardaí said a number of youths gathered in Ballyvolane and one teenage boy assaulted a girl. The incident occurred at 8.30pm yesterday. 

The injured teen was taken to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are non-life threatening and she continues to receive treatment at hospital today. 

A teenage boy was arrested a short time later and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station. 

Denis Bedoya
