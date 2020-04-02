Yuan extends decline after posting worst week in 7 months

SHANGHAI, March 23 – China’s yuan extended its decline against the dollar on Monday, having posted its worst week in seven months last week as the dollar continued to benefit from investors’ aversion to risk globally due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The yuan’s decline was tempered by comments over the weekend from Chen Yulu, a deputy governor at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), trader said. Chen said he expects significant improvement in the Chinese economy in the second quarter and the yuan to remain stable around 7 per dollar in the near term, due in part to ample foreign exchange reserves. The onshore spot yuan opened at 7.0982 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0989 at midday, 19 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan fell 1.24% against the dollar last week, the biggest weekly loss since August 2019, as rising worries over economic fallout from coronavirus sparked an investor flight into cash. Domestic traders said the dollar funding situation onshore continued to improve on Monday morning. Analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note that the yuan should gain “some upward momentum” from optimism over China’s economic prospects as the epidemic was brought under control in the country and more people returned to work. But they also warned that the market would be senstive to the impact of the coronavirus elsewhere, and to the measures taken by other countries to curb outbreaks spreading. Mainland China saw a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases, official data showed on Monday, reversing four straight days of gains, as the capital Beijing ramped up measures to contain the number of infections arriving from abroad. All 38 new cases on Sunday involved travellers arriving from abroad, many of them Chinese students returning home. Prior to market opening on Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.094 per dollar, 112 pips or 0.16% firmer than the previous fix of 7.1052. The dollar index traded at 102.287 at midday, when the offshore yuan was changing hands at 7.1255 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.094 7.1052 0.16% Spot yuan 7.0989 7.097 -0.03% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD -1.91% Spot change since 2005 16.59% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 95.55 95.08 0.5 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 102.287 102.817 -0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.1255 -0.37% * Offshore 7.1898 -1.33% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)