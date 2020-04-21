Yuan rises to over 1-week high as China virus outbreak…

SHANGHAI, April 7 – The yuan rose to a 1-1/2-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of more government economic support measures and further signs that the coronavirus outbreak is receding in China. China on Tuesday reported a drop in new virus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections, while the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, saw no new virus-related deaths for the first time. Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.0939 per dollar, 165 pips or 0.23% firmer than the previous fix of 7.1104, the highest since April 1. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 7.0889 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.0750 at one point, the strongest level since March 27. At midday, the spot rate was changing hands at 7.0815, 123 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Signs that the country has brought the coronavirus epidemic under control have calmed investors’ nerves somewhat, traders said, though authorities have urged continued vigilance to prevent a second wave of infections. But further support measures for the economy are still expected as businesses and consumers slowly get back on their feet. Oxford Economics said in a note on Tuesday that the shock from the outbreak and tough containment measures was even bigger than it expected and a recovery will be much slower. It now estimates gross domestic product contracted 12.3% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year and 8.5% from a year earlier On Friday, the PBOC said it was cutting the amount of cash that small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan in liquidity to shore up the economy. Traditionally, higher liquidity should be negative for the currency in short term, but improvements in economic fundamentals are positive for the exchange rate in the long run. “PBOC’s easing bias should be negative to the RMB but its impact should prove to be mild as long as the PBOC holds the monetary policy divergence against other major central banks heading to zero interest rate policy,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong said in a note. He added that the broad dollar strength would remain a headwind for emerging market Asian currencies. A trader at a Chinese bank echoed such a view. A strong dollar and expectations for a shrinkage in yield gap between China and the United States both capped gains in the spot yuan, the trader said. The global dollar index stood at 100.55 at midday, when the offshore yuan was trading at 7.0942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0410 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.0939 7.1104 0.23% Spot yuan 7.0815 7.0938 0.17% Divergence from -0.17% midpoint* Spot change YTD -1.67% Spot change since 2005 16.87% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 94.18 94.24 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 100.55 100.74 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.0942 -0.18% * Offshore 7.1543 -0.84% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)