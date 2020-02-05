Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 LEAK: Gameplay changes, DLC, release date news

ZELDA Breath of the Wild 2 fans could just have found out a tonne of new details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive in an alleged leak.

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 fans may have got a sneak peek at some big changes coming to the Nintendo Switch title in an alleged leak. Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 was first unveiled back during E3 2019 in a surprise announcement at the end of a Nintendo Direct trailer. The Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 reveal trailer showed Link and Zelda exploring a Hyrule looking worse for wear and confirmed the game is in development.

However, Nintendo Switch fans have no idea when Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 will actually get released – with rumours pinpointing a 2020 launch. And as fans wait for more official news from Nintendo on Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 an alleged leak has emerged. The news was reported on by two French websites – first by Nintendo Town and then by one of France’s major gaming sites Jeux Video. The rumours reportedly originated on ResetEra, and details a tonne of alleged details about Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

Here are the main talking points… • Nintendo allegedly had planned to reveal more on Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 at TGA 2019 as had been anticipated. But this announcement was reportedly pushed back following the Pokemon controversies to avoid comparisons with the two game’s wild areas • In Breath of the Wild 2 Zelda will be playable in some sections, in the same way that Ciri is in The Witcher 3. But Link will be the main playable character for most of BoTW 2 • A standalone DLC for Breath of the Wild 2 that is focused on Zelda is allegedly under discussion at Nintendo • As a result of the cataclysmic event that is teased in the BoTW 2 trailer, the world of Hyrule is hugely changed. Parts of the world are in the sky which has left huge craters scattered around the game world. Some of these are filled with water which then places more emphasis on navigation • Climbing in Zelda of the Breath of the Wild 2 has allegedly been redesigned meaning there is more of a focus on good timing and the balance of the characters players have taken control of

• The leak claims that in Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Link will be able to summon beasts to fight alongside him. Maybe this is what was teased in the reveal trailer when light is seen shooting from Link’s hand? • Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 will feature at least two different cites which have a much higher population density than those seen in the original • The leak also claims that Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 will have a release date of winter 2020 As with all rumours it’s best to take them with a big pinch of salt until official confirmation. But a number of the claims laid out in the alleged Breath of the Wild 2 leak chime in with what other Zelda fans have predicted about BoTW 2. Since the Switch game was first revealed there has been plenty of speculation among fans about what shape or form the next Zelda game will take.

Fans have already predicted that Zelda will be a playable character and that Breath of the Wild 2 will be out in late 2020. This would give Nintendo a unique selling point for the Switch in the face of new competition from the PS5 and Xbox Series X which are out holiday 2020. It remains to be seen whether this alleged leak is accurate or an elaborate fake. But notable leaker Sabi, who correctly leaked tonnes of E3 announcements, previously said BoTW 2 had a planned-for 2020 release date.