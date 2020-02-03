Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

ZELDA Breath of the Wild 2 is reportedly not on schedule for its 2020 release date and that can only be good news for its Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2 is behind schedule and may miss its holiday 2020 release date. This is based on reports, meaning it has to be taken with a pinch of salt until Nintendo provide a new update on the situation. This could come in the form of a Nintendo Direct, or during an event being held at E3 2020. It would seem reasonable for Nintendo to want to tell its fanbase that one of the biggest games it’s working on won’t be available to buy in 2020.

The news comes courtesy of leaker Sabi, who correctly leaked tonnes of E3 2019 announcements and previously said Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 was planned for a 2020 release date. However, it appears that an internal delay could be in the works for the big Legend of Zelda project. That wouldn’t prove surprising for most fans, especially when you consider how long the original Breath of the Wild took to hit shelves. The Sabi Twitter accounted tweeted earlier this week: “ “Botw2 taking longer than anticipated back during E3 2019, so it doesn’t seem to be this year’s holiday release, which adds more credence to the major title I was referencing on a tweet the other day. “Neither is set in stone yet so take some salt. The more likely one has. Tires.”

This could be a hint that a new Mario Kart game is set to take centre stage during holiday 2020, instead of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. But whatever does happen, a delay for the next Legend of Zelda game can only be good news for one of its upcoming rival. Genshin Impact is launching on PC and PS4 in 2020, with a release also confirmed for Nintendo Switch. The game has similar aesthetics to Zelda Breath of the Wild and is expected to prove popular among the Zelda fanbase. Developers MiHoYo confirmed the news of its Nintendo Switch release plans via a new trailer, which showcased what Genshin Impact will be like to play.