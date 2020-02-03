Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release DELAY: Shock Nintendo Switch news leaks

ZELDA Breath of the Wild 2 fans have been delivered bad news with a prominent leaker hinting at a Nintendo Switch release date delay.

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date for the Nintendo Switch could be getting a surprise delay. Leaks previously indicated that Nintendo had been planning on launching Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 in 2020 on the Switch. However, a tweet from a prominent leaker could hint that Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 will be missing the 2020 release window on the Nintendo Switch.

But it’s not all bad news, with rumours suggesting Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 could be getting replaced with a surprise game for the Nintendo Switch. The news comes courtesy of leaker Sabi who was telling their Twitter followers what they have heard from an “extremely reputable source”. Sabi, who correctly leaked tonnes of E3 2019 announcements, previously said Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 was planned for a 2020 release date. And following on from this initial leak back in November, one of Sabi’s followers asked whether they had any updates.

Tweeter @perfectdark101 asked Sabi: “Is the Breath of the Wild sequel still internally planned for 2020 to your knowledge?” Responding to the tweet in a post online Sabi said: “That’s actually a great question. “I have NOT had a follow up from the 2020 source, as I haven’t requested they look into it since last October. “However another extremely reputable source has heard more cynical things of it not being until next year (1/2)”. Sabi added: “And has instead heard of another major franchise in particular having a holiday release this year that you probably don’t expect. “I’ll have to try and follow up with the original source this or next week hopefully. I’ll post about it when I can to see what’s up. (2/2)”

Following on from these tweets Sabi later added: “Botw2 taking longer than anticipated back during E3 2019, so it doesn’t seem to be this year’s holiday release, which adds more credence to the major title I was referencing on a tweet the other day. “Neither are set in stone yet so take some salt. The more likely one has.. tires”. If Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is indeed getting released with another major title for 2020 then maybe we’ll find out more in the next Nintendo Direct. It had been hoped that a Nintendo Direct would have been held in January 2020. But instead of a full-fat Direct the House of Mario held a Pokemon Direct and a Smash Direct. However there is still hope that a Nintendo Direct could be held soon.

The House of Mario may choose to hold their next proper Direct ahead of the release of their next big Switch title, Animal Crossing New Horizons. That Switch game is out on March 2020, so it’s possible Ninty could hold a Direct in February which reveals more on the new Animal Crossing. And if that’s the case then maybe the House of Mario will use that Direct to announce the big Switch game for 2020 that will replace BoTW 2. As one of Sabi’s tweets appeared to suggest, it looks like Mario Kart 9 could be the title that replaces The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. This would surely be a huge hit with fans, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently the best selling Switch game of all-time.

