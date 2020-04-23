Zero Tolerance: Infinity Ward Makes ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Cheaters Play Against Each Other

It’s not capital punishment, at least in gaming rules, and it’s better than being permanently banned from the game, but “Call of Duty: Warzone” cheaters will be forced to play each other to teach them a lesson.

The new rule on cheating was announced by Infinity Ward over on Twitter, where the Woodland Hills, California-based video game developer details its ongoing pursuit to identify cheaters and imposing certain reprimands as a result of their violation.

In addition to “Warzone” and “Modern Warfare” players receiving in-game confirmation that a suspected cheater has been banned, Infinity Ward’s tweet also included several key measures to put a clamp on cheating starting this week.

The studio said they will deploy additional security updates as well as giving “backend tech, studio and enforcement teams” more resources as they scour the gaming community for players with untoward intentions. While the post remained short, the highlight would probably be its dedicated matchmaking system for suspected cheaters.

IGN said that the Report-A-Player functionality is another key security update Infinity Ward has in store and, just like the rest of the list, will enable other players to report during Killcam and Spectate modes.

This came after a plethora of players complained about the game’s crossplay feature, a novel inclusion that allows players from all platforms to play Battle Royale and Plunder together. According to the outlet, console players are going up against “PC cheaters” in Battle Royale mainly because of the feature. As a result, console players turned off crossplay to level the field.

Earlier this month, Activision banned more than 50,000 “Call of Duty: Warzone” accounts for cheating and said in a blog that “there is no place for cheating in games” and that they have zero tolerance for such behavior.

Following Activision’s anti-cheating effort, Infinity Ward tweeted last week that the number has since reached 70,000.

“We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters,” the tweet said, through GameSpot.

“Call of Duty: Warzone” has more than 50 million players worldwide, and the number of banned accounts only account for a speck of its audience. Still, it’s a good sign that they are working on way to finally have a common ground for players to be fair when it comes to the battlefield.