Zombie Army 4 could be first MUST-HAVE game of 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One

If you’ve played Strange Brigade, Zombie Army Trilogy and Sniper Elite, then you’ve probably got a pretty good idea about what to expect from Zombie Army 4. The latest entry in the Zombie Army series features everything you would expect from a Rebellion game, from tons of weapons and enemies, to gory X-Ray kill cam footage and drop-in/drop-out co-op play. Is that a bad thing? Nope. In fact, it’s why Zombie Army 4 might be the first must-have game release of 2020.

Picking up right where Zombie Army Trilogy left off, Rebellion’s new shooter once again sees players battle hordes of the undead in creepy underground bunkers, spooky forests and abandoned villages.

Set in a world where a zombified Hitler leads an undead army, this is clearly something that doesn’t take itself seriously.

Zombie Army 4 is very much one of those games where you can switch your brain off and just have fun – and how many times have we said that about Rebellion releases?

There’s a real joy in nailing a zombie with a perfect headshot, or better yet, with a well placed shot to the privates – why do you think Hitler has only got one ball?

While sharpshooting contributes to your score and combo – adding a fun level-to-level competitive element to the game – it’s the promise of Rebellion’s infamous slow-motion X-Ray kill camera that really steadies your hand.

Gruesome, grizzly and sickly satisfying, it’s alarming how much fun it is to watch a zombie’s jaw shatter and explode into a thousand pieces.