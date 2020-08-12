​Luohu engages residents in ‘civilized city’ construction

Residents from all walks of life in Luohu have joined the campaign launched by district authorities to raise the level of living standards in the district.

Luohu is carrying out a large-scale publicity campaign to raise people’s awareness of the importance of the work, so that they can play their part in helping the district win the title of “national civilized city” for the sixth time in a row in the annual awards organized by the central authorities this year.

The publicity campaign is being rolled out on the district’s website luoohu.com and its public service app Luohu Plus to distribute relevant information and keep the people updated with the latest developments.

The government also encourages local residents to report “uncivilized behavior” online in the form of photos and videos. Moreover, it is also inviting netizens to take part in online interactive activities to help more people learn about the campaign.

Since July, the Senior Citizen Association in Yinhu community has organized more than 70 volunteers to clean the neighborhood and help the area’s needy people.

The Donghu sub-district office arranged for more than 800 volunteers and members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to clean the neighborhood.

In Huangbei, the sub-district office organized 35 CPC members and young volunteers to carry out community work.

An event was held in the Xinxiu community to introduce the newly passed Civil Code, attracting around 50 participants. One of those who took part said that the law is closely linked with people’s lives and the activity helped raise the people’s consciousness of abiding by the law.

The Wenhua community CPC committee invited resident representatives to provide suggestions on how to improve community work, services and construction to create a better living environment.

Meanwhile, the Meiyuan community organized an activity on Aug. 5 inviting residents to make hair accessories. Afterwards, community workers handed out Shenzhen resident civilization handbooks to all those who took part.