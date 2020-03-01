0-MLS Summaries

Mar 1 (OPTA) – Summaries for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) DC United (0) 1 Scorers: R. Canouse 60 Yellow card: Moreno 64, Mora 76, Brillant 87 Subs used: Asad 71 (É. Flores) Colorado Rapids (0) 2 Scorers: K. Kamara 67, J. Lewis 90+2 Yellow card: Andre Shinyashiki 58 Subs used: Mezquida 64 (Namli), Rubio 80 (Andre Shinyashiki), Lewis 85 (Nicholson) Attendance: 16,932 Referee: Nima Saghafi ……………………………………………………….. Montreal Impact (1) 2 Scorers: R. Quioto 37, M. Urruti 80 Subs used: Lappalainen 77 (Bojan), Shome 87 (Urruti), Sejdic 92 (Brault-Guillard) New England (1) 1 Scorers: T. Bunbury 13 Subs used: Zahibo 46 (Caldwell), Mancienne 66 (Bunbury), Buchanan 83 (Jones) Attendance: 21,006 Referee: Chris Penso ……………………………………………………….. Houston Dynamo (0) 1 Scorers: M. Manotas 54 Yellow card: Ó. García 49 Subs used: Ramírez 70 (Martínez), Hansen 75 (Ó. García), Cerén 83 (Rodríguez) LA Galaxy (1) 1 Scorers: C. Pavón 13 Yellow card: Katai 51 Subs used: Corona 58 (Katai), Cuello 87 (Lletget) Attendance: 22,039 Referee: Jair Marrufo ……………………………………………………….. SJ Earthquakes (0) 2 Scorers: A. Ríos 53, O. Alanís 90+5 Yellow card: Thompson 33, Yueill 70, Kashia 81, Wondolowski 96 Subs used: Salinas 63 (Thompson), Wondolowski 66 (Hoesen), Fierro 72 (Qazaishvili) Toronto (1) 2 Scorers: Pozuelo 40pen, R. Laryea 51 Yellow card: Altidore 71, Endoh 94 Subs used: Laryea 46 (Shaffelburg), Fraser 76 (Pozuelo), Mullins 79 (Altidore) Attendance: 18,000 Referee: Armando Villarreal ……………………………………………………….. Dallas (0) 2 Scorers: Z. Ondrásek 61, P. Pomykal 90+1 Yellow card: Ondrásek 86 Subs used: Bressan 65 (Picault), Pomykal 76 (Ferreira), Pepi 93 (Barrios) Philadelphia Union (0) 0 Yellow card: Real 26, Glesnes 59, Creavalle 67, Sergio Santos 84 Subs used: Ilsinho 66 (Aaronson), Fontana 79 (Creavalle), Elliott 90 (Real) Attendance: 16,219 Referee: Robert Sibiga ……………………………………………………….. Orlando City (0) 0 Yellow card: Pereyra 75 Subs used: Robinho 65 (Michel), Patino 84 (Akindele), Perea 92 (Ruan) Real Salt Lake (0) 0 Yellow card: Glad 41 Subs used: Baird 63 (Glad), Justin Meram 70 (Schmitt), Rossi 79 (Portillo) Attendance: 25,527 Referee: Rubiel Vazquez ……………………………………………………….. Nashville SC (1) 1 Scorers: W. Zimmerman 28 Yellow card: Willis 94 Subs used: Winn 65 (Accam), Danladi 79 (Badji), Ríos 87 (Leal) Atlanta United (2) 2 Scorers: E. Barco 9, E. Hyndman 37 Yellow card: Remedi 76 Subs used: Wyke 46 (Escobar), Jahn 69 (Martínez), Larentowicz 81 (Martínez) Attendance: 59,069 Referee: Drew Fischer ……………………………………………………….. Vancouver Whitecaps (1) 1 Scorers: J. Nerwinski 28 Yellow card: Cornelius 23 Subs used: Montero 71 (Milinkovi´c), Ricketts 80 (Dájome) Sporting KC (2) 3 Scorers: A. Pulido 17, G. Kinda 39, E. Hurtado 90+5 Yellow card: Kinda 3, Shelton 57 Subs used: Gerso Fernandes 71 (Russell), Busio 90 (Kinda), Hurtado 90 (Pulido) Attendance: 22,120 Referee: Ted Unkel ……………………………………………………….. Sunday, March 1 fixtures (EST/GMT) Columbus Crew v New York City (1230/1730) New York RB v Cincinnati (1300/1800) Seattle Sounders v Chicago Fire (1500/2000) Los Angeles v Inter Miami (1730/2230) Portland Timbers v Minnesota United (1930/0030)