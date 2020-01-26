0-Premier League Summaries

Jan 21 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth (2) 3 Scorers: H. Wilson 36, P. Groß 41og, C. Wilson 74 Yellow card: Lerma 91 Subs used: Gosling 85 (Solanke), Cook 89 (Wilson) Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1 Scorers: A. Mooy 81 Yellow card: Bernardo 28 Subs used: Connolly 60 (Jahanbakhsh), Trossard 60 (Groß), March 60 (Bernardo) Attendance: 10,065 Referee: Kevin Friend ……………………………………………………….. Aston Villa (0) 2 Scorers: Douglas Luiz 68, T. Mings 90+5 Yellow card: Mings 46, Douglas Luiz 68 Subs used: Douglas Luiz 56 (Drinkwater), Vassilev 77 (Trézéguet) Watford (1) 1 Scorers: T. Deeney 38 Yellow card: Cathcart 77, Doucouré 81 Subs used: Pussetto 75 (Chalobah), Gray 81 (Pereyra), Kabasele 92 (Deulofeu) Attendance: 40,867 Referee: Martin Atkinson ……………………………………………………….. Everton (1) 2 Scorers: M. Kean 30, D. Calvert-Lewin 54 Yellow card: Calvert-Lewin 68 Subs used: Coleman 71 (Kean), Davies 83 (Bernard), Niasse 88 (Walcott) Newcastle United (0) 2 Scorers: F. Lejeune 90+4, F. Lejeune 90+5 Yellow card: Clark 62 Subs used: Krafth 62 (Atsu), Lejeune 70 (Clark), Schär 78 (Joelinton) Attendance: 38,822 Referee: Simon Hooper ……………………………………………………….. Sheffield United (0) 0 Yellow card: Besi´c 13, Norwood 24, Fleck 43, McBurnie 84 Subs used: Mousset 59 (Sharp), Robinson 78 (Basham), Lundstram 78 (Besi´c) Manchester City (0) 1 Scorers: S. Agüero 73 Yellow card: Fernandinho 47, Rodri Hernández 53, Agüero 83 Missed penalty: Gabriel Jesus 36 Subs used: Agüero 67 (Gabriel Jesus), Eric García 78 (Laporte), Bernardo Silva 92 (Sterling) Attendance: 31,285 Referee: Lee Mason ……………………………………………………….. Crystal Palace (0) 0 Yellow card: Tomkins 74 Subs used: Meyer 62 (Kouyaté), Ward 62 (Kelly), Wickham 69 (Tosun) Southampton (1) 2 Scorers: N. Redmond 22, S. Armstrong 48 Yellow card: Oriol Romeu 71, Redmond 74 Subs used: Oriol Romeu 21 (Cédric Soares), Ings 70 (Long), Adams 84 (Obafemi) Attendance: 23,739 Referee: Andre Marriner ……………………………………………………….. Chelsea (1) 2 Scorers: Jorginho 28pen, Azpilicueta 84 Yellow card: Emerson 21, Christensen 59 Subs used: Barkley 66 (Kovaci´c), Mount 69 (Kanté), Batshuayi 79 (Willian) Arsenal (0) 2 Scorers: Martinelli 63, Bellerín 87 Red card: David Luiz 26 Yellow card: Guendouzi 76 Subs used: Guendouzi 55 (Özil), Holding 81 (Pépé), Willock 91 (Martinelli) Attendance: 40,577 Referee: Stuart Attwell ……………………………………………………….. Wednesday, January 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v West Ham United (1930) Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1930) Manchester United v Burnley (2015) Thursday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (2000)