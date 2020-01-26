1.23 bln viewers watch China’s 2020 Spring Festival gala

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — A total of 1.23 billion viewers from China and overseas watched a 2020 Spring Festival gala show staged and televised by the China Media Group (CMG) Friday evening, the CMG said Sunday.

The number was about 59 million more than that of last year, the CMG said.

In addition to being broadcast live on TV on the eve of the Lunar New Year, the event lasting four and half hours was also screened live online via various platforms and mobile apps.

Nearly 600 media outlets from over 170 countries and regions livestreamed the gala.