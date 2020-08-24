1.45 mln tourists travel in Cambodia during 5-day holiday despite ongoing COVID-19 threat

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Some 1.45 million domestic and foreign tourists traveling in Cambodia during the five-day holiday despite ongoing COVID-19 threat, according to a Tourism Ministry’s report on Saturday.

“Among them are 1.44 million domestic tourists and 14,148 foreign tourists,” the report said.

The Southeast Asian nation celebrated the holiday from Monday to Friday in lieu of the Khmer New Year holiday in April that was postponed due to the onset of COVID-19.

The kingdom’s main tourist destinations are the famed Angkor Archeological Park in northwestern Siem Reap province, the 440-km coastline stretching over four southwestern provinces, and the eco-tourism sites in northeastern provinces.

Tourism Ministry’s spokesman Top Sopheak said earlier this week that about 557 tourism resorts across Cambodia had opened for tourists during the holiday, sticking to anti-pandemic prevention measures such as body’s temperature scanning, handwashing with alcohol, mask wearing, and social distancing.

Meanwhile, the National Police reported on its website that security had been well secured during the holiday, and due to the pandemic, the kingdom’s border checkpoints with its neighboring countries – Vietnam, Thailand and Laos – remained temporarily closed for travelers but opened for goods exchanges.

Cambodia has so far recorded a total of 273 confirmed COVID-19 cases, said a Ministry of Health’s statement on Saturday, adding that none have died and 263 have recovered. Enditem