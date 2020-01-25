1 civilian killed, 6 others injured in grenade attack in Afghanistan

MAIMANA, Afghanistan, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — One civilian was killed and six others were injured after a few militants attacked a medical store with grenade in Dawlatabad district of the northern Faryab province on Wednesday, police spokesman in the restive province Abdul Karim Yurash said Thursday.

The militants threw a grenade to a medical store in Dawlatabad district on Wednesday evening, killing the owner of the store and wounding six others, the official said.

He said police had arrested one person in this regard and the arrested man admitted to his affiliation with the Taliban outfit.

Taliban group has yet to make comments.

Dawlatabad district in the Faryab province with Maimana as its capital 425 km northwest of Kabul, has been the scene of Taliban-led militancy over the past few years.