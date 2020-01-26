1 civilian killed in Libya indiscriminate shelling

TRIPOLI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — One civilian was killed and seven others injured Saturday by indiscriminate shelling in Tripoli, a local official has said.

The shelling hit different residential areas in the Libyan capital, and among those injured were two children, Ameen Hashem, the information advisor of the Libyan Ministry of Health, told Xinhua.

The UN-backed government forces has accused the rival eastern-based army of the shelling, but the latter has made no comment so far.

The rebel army has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli, home to nearly 2 million people, from the government.

The fighting so far has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 120,000 people, according to the World Health Organization.

The two rival parties, which accepted a cease-fire starting from Jan. 12, have been accused each other of breaching truce.