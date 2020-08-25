1 dead, 2 arrested during northern Lebanon raid over suspicion of terrorism

BEIRUT, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — A Syrian citizen was killed by explosion while two others were arrested on Monday during a raid of the internal security forces on wanted suspects allegedly belonging to a terrorist organization in an abandoned house in Akkar, north Lebanon.

A Lebanese security source told Xinhua that the raid came after suspecting that the three Syrian nationals participated in killing three young men on Saturday in the town of Kaftoun in Koura region, northern Lebanon.

The source pointed out that an armed confrontation in Akkar took place during the raid, and one Syrian national was killed as a result of an explosion, without specifying whether it was resulted from the wanted person blowing himself up.

Moreover, the security forces, in cooperation with the Palestinian security forces, raided a day earlier the house of a Palestinian person in the Beddawi refugee camp in the north and arrested a Palestinian suspected of having links to the murder of the three young men.

On Saturday morning, unknown men shot three people dead in Kaftoun.

The three people killed in Kaftoun include two municipality policemen who were on duty guarding the village and the town mayor’s son. Enditem